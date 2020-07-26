A call to action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are a girl or young woman, or you know a girl or young woman, please read on.

Title IX, the landmark civil rights law enacted in 1973, prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funds. June 23 was the 48th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX.

Since its passage, opponents have sought to weaken it. Recently, the U.S. Department of Education finalized regulations that will make it harder for students who have experienced sexual harassment or violence to access the protections Title IX was created to provide.

This new rule, which goes into effect on Aug. 14, includes substantive changes that will make it harder for victims to come forward and get the help they need. Also, in this new rule, sexual harassment is redefined in an inappropriate way that is narrower and far more stringent.

Schools can subject victims to drawn-out, harsh, excruciating investigations; can coerce victims into participating in mediation with their assailant; and allow victims to be cross-examined in live proceedings.

Schools can ignore victim complaints if the harassment occurred at the wrong place - outside of a campus-controlled building or activity - or was reported to the wrong person.