A celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines

We Filipinos have a reason to celebrate. A celebration of one, as a people of faith, is a celebration for all.

The Holy Family Catholic Church, through the leadership of pastor Rev. Fr. Frederick Kutubebi, commemorates the five centuries since the first heard and received Christian message in the Philippines. The event will be held on May 23 at 1 p.m., 200 Antonina Avenue, American Canyon. After the church service, guests will be entertained with folk dancing rendered by parishioners.

This Christian message is at the heart of every Filipino’s lived experience as a people and as a nation. This is a source of great joy that continues to sustain and renew our lives. Pope Francis himself referred to this joy as he presided over the Eucharistic celebration on March 14, 2021, at St. Peter’s Basilica. “Your joy is evident in your people. We see it in your eyes, your faces, your songs, and your prayers. I want to thank you for the joy you bring to the whole world and to our Christian community. The beautiful experiences of families in Rome and throughout the world, your discreet and hardworking presence became a testimony of faith.”