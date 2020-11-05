A chivalrous PG&E worker

During our last power outage, I had to pull the cord on my garage door to open it. But it didn’t open. Thank goodness this was not an evacuation situation. I just wanted to get some goodies at Browns Valley Market.

I went around to the driveway to open the door from that side, and before I could give it a tug, a PG&E worker, who was working with a crew on my street, shouted out, “Do you need help?” Before I could answer, he was on his way.

Turns out, a piece of wood trim was preventing the door from opening. Once he fixed that, he continued to inspect the railing mechanism all the way into the garage. He was a tall guy and could easily reach with his hand. He gave me some fix-it advice and then went on his way.

Why do I bother telling this simple story? I was so stunned that a young guy who had bigger and better things to do than lift my garage door quickly volunteered to help me.

More to the point, I was stunned that I was stunned. Chivalry is not dead — even in 20 or 30-something year-olds. I wish I had gotten this personal hero of mine’s name to thank him here — but again, I was stunned nearly speechless. Whoever you are, thank you.

Patricia Cowger

Napa