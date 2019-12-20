{{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of Nativity Scenes now grace the nation's churches, civic centers and homes in the spirit of peace and goodwill to all.

End this barbaric rodeo event

Most feature adoring farm animals gathered around the Holy Family in a manger: cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, et al.

Ironically, these are the very same animals exploited in the nation's rodeo arenas throughout the rest of the year, where they are routinely terrorized, brutalized, crippled and often killed, all in the name of a bogus, macho "entertainment." There are connections to be made here, folks.

I can't believe that either Jesus or God would approve. Nor should anyone else.

Eric Mills, coordinator

Action for Animals

Oakland

