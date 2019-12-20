Thousands of Nativity Scenes now grace the nation's churches, civic centers and homes in the spirit of peace and goodwill to all.
Some good news on the rodeo front. On Oct. 29, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors added "mutton busting" to the prohibited list in the co…
Most feature adoring farm animals gathered around the Holy Family in a manger: cattle, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, et al.
Ironically, these are the very same animals exploited in the nation's rodeo arenas throughout the rest of the year, where they are routinely terrorized, brutalized, crippled and often killed, all in the name of a bogus, macho "entertainment." There are connections to be made here, folks.
I can't believe that either Jesus or God would approve. Nor should anyone else.
You have free articles remaining.
Eric Mills, coordinator
Action for Animals
Oakland
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.