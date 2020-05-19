A clear choice for Napa mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have two candidates from the Napa City Council running for mayor.

They have served together on the council for over three years. Many of their votes have been identical during their current term, but not all of them.

One vote specifically comes to mind. They voted differently on the Civic Center project with Plenary. This started off as a $50 million or so project that eventually grew to over $200 million. Scott Sedgley championed the project while Doris Gentry opposed it. Thankfully the boondoggle was defeated 3-2.

Could you imagine what kind of financial position our city would be in now, if we were in the middle of building that right now?

Scott Sedgley insisted that we needed it and we don’t have to worry about money because we have the Golden Goose also known as Transient Occupancy Tax.

You can’t count on TOT like Sedgley thinks you can. This isn’t the first time that we have experienced a shortfall of projected TOT. The fire a few years ago also pumped the brakes on tourism here.