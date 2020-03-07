A close encounter with a big cat

A couple of weeks ago as I was driving up Redwood Road going towards the Christian Brothers' Conference Center and retirement home for elderly Brothers, a large mountain lion came up from the creek side of the road, crossed the road and went up the hill towards the lake on the Brothers' property.

When I arrived at the Brothers' retirement facility I shared my experience with the two nurses who were on duty. One said that she had just seen this large cat at the gate to the Brothers' property. Hess Collection leases the vineyards on this property and brings goats at times to cut back the green shrubs from between the vines. This cat must have known of the goats presence.