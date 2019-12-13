This last weekend, Napa's one and only Hollie Johnson, the Napa High Dance Department director and head coach of the nationally award winning NHS Spiritleaders hosted "a day of Dance & Cheer in the Napa Valley."
Both teams qualified to attend the JAMZ National Dance Championships in Las Vegas, where Napa won the lyrical division last year to bring its total of national titles to a staggering 38.
This is the 4th year that Hollie has planned and hosted this event that brings together over 15 local youth programs to showcase their talents in order to raise money for local charities.
Hollie is and always has been a gift that keeps on giving. Her programs have been a lifeline for this community and its youth.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you, Hollie, for all that you do and all that you've done.
Alex Blitstein
Napa
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.