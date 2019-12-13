{{featured_button_text}}

This last weekend, Napa's one and only Hollie Johnson, the Napa High Dance Department director and head coach of the nationally award winning NHS Spiritleaders hosted "a day of Dance & Cheer in the Napa Valley."

This is the 4th year that Hollie has planned and hosted this event that brings together over 15 local youth programs to showcase their talents in order to raise money for local charities.

Hollie is and always has been a gift that keeps on giving. Her programs have been a lifeline for this community and its youth.

Thank you, Hollie, for all that you do and all that you've done.

Alex Blitstein

Napa

