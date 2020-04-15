A contrast in leadership styles

Queen Elizabeth’s beautiful message today to the people of England must have been very reassuring to them. She was so calming, empathetic, straight forward and kind, with a message of unity.
It is sad that we don’t get that from our president. What a contrast from the message we got from Trump that is filled with blaming, name calling, divisive, and rude, accusatory and ego driven, always making it about him and for him. Never for unity for the people.
How I miss the message of unity and strength and truth that has been offered by previous presidents in times of crisis.
Cheryle Stanley
Yountville
