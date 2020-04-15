A contrast in leadership styles

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Queen Elizabeth’s beautiful message today to the people of England must have been very reassuring to them. She was so calming, empathetic, straight forward and kind, with a message of unity.

It is sad that we don’t get that from our president. What a contrast from the message we got from Trump that is filled with blaming, name calling, divisive, and rude, accusatory and ego driven, always making it about him and for him. Never for unity for the people.