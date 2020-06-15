A different view of the shooting

As I stated before, the young man had opportunity to leave the shotgun in the car or set it on the ground.

The tragedy is that a family has lost their loved one. Nothing will replace that hole in their heart. We may never know why the young man made these choices.

As for you Mr. Harms, I think you do a disservice to our community. You have labeled all men and women of our police community as criminals. How many do you personally know? I think that if you think they are doing such a horrible job that you should go and ride every shift with them.

And when they drive up on a violent person you should get out of the car first and subdue the person with your kind words of affirmation.

But wait. If you were riding with Deputy Lee or any other officer in the county, they wouldn't allow you to put yourself in danger, because they have sworn an oath to protect you.

Perhaps you could spend your time helping someone who has lost all hope and needs a helping hand before they come to the end of their rope.

Don Barber

Napa