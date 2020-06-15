A different view of the shooting

This letter is in response to the letter to the editor on May 14, “A Justified Shooting?" by Michael Harms.
I too saw the video of the shooting, Mr. Harms. I saw it a bit differently though.
As you stated in your letter, "a man broke into a display case at the Napa Walmart with a hammer, grabbed shotgun shells, threw the hammer at an employee, and then ran away."
Yes, he exited his vehicle with the weapon pointed in a safe direction. But where was he going? If he wasn't a threat to Deputy Lee, why didn't he leave it in the car when he got out, or place it on the ground?
Deputy Lee gave him that opportunity. Was he headed to the front of the car to offer himself cover to shoot Deputy Lee and the other deputies responding to the scene?
You and I have the privilege of time and safe places to sit on the couch and think of all this. Deputy Lee had milliseconds.
What did Deputy Lee know at that time? That a man violently stole shotgun shells and threw a hammer at a citizen. If I were in Deputy Lee’s shoes, I would assume that this man had stolen the shotgun shells and had put them in the shotgun he was now carrying, and that he intended to use it.
As I stated before, the young man had opportunity to leave the shotgun in the car or set it on the ground.
The tragedy is that a family has lost their loved one. Nothing will replace that hole in their heart. We may never know why the young man made these choices.
As for you Mr. Harms, I think you do a disservice to our community. You have labeled all men and women of our police community as criminals. How many do you personally know? I think that if you think they are doing such a horrible job that you should go and ride every shift with them.
And when they drive up on a violent person you should get out of the car first and subdue the person with your kind words of affirmation.
But wait. If you were riding with Deputy Lee or any other officer in the county, they wouldn't allow you to put yourself in danger, because they have sworn an oath to protect you.
Perhaps you could spend your time helping someone who has lost all hope and needs a helping hand before they come to the end of their rope.
Don Barber
Napa
