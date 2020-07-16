A dose Of perspective

In a similar vein, the American LGBTQ rights movement provides a true example of sacrifice and restriction. In 1956, gays were banned, via executive order of President Eisenhower, from work in the federal government, not because they refused to wash their hands and stay six feet apart from each other, but because of their individual private sexual preferences. It wasn’t even until 1982 the first state passed an anti-discrimination law (Go, Wisconsin), and until 2015 same-sex marriage was even deemed a right. Last I checked, you can still say “I do” from six feet apart with a mask on.

I undoubtedly missed numerous other sacrifices made and restrictions faced to make this county what it is, but I would like to end with our current medical professionals and service/retail employees. They go to work every day, so you can enjoy your holidays, summer grilling, time with your spouse (whatever gender or ethnicity they may be), and continuously face hordes of people harassing them for requesting they wear a mask while buying cappuccinos or yoga pants.

Still they clock in; each time risking exposure, and each time wondering whether one person’s refusal to wear a mask because “it make it hard to breathe,” “gives them a headache,” or “doesn’t even really work anyways” will result in contracting the virus or passing it on to their loved ones.