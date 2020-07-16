A dose Of perspective

As the world attempts to return to a new version of normal and our country faces new waves of outbreaks and death attributed to COVID-19, it seems impossible to escape the cries of injustice related to requirements of donning face masks, social distancing, and sanitary procedures.
When my barber complains that her son’s school implementing designated drop-off and pick-up zones is just ridiculous, a neighbor complains that she can’t relax during a massage while wearing a mask, or a video crosses my news feed of individuals berating baristas for enforcing their stores’ policies, I can’t help but compare these current complaints to the sacrifices of and restrictions endured through this country’s history.
In fact, when we compare the sacrifices and restrictions faced in this nation’s history, donning a mask, staying six feet apart, and complying with sanitary guidelines, is a minor inconvenience at best.
Let’s begin with the founding of this country, the unanimous vote for independence and the reality that if it hadn’t occurred, we might be sipping tea and calling our elevators "lifts." Think about the incredible courage it took for our Founding Fathers to ‘hang together,’ as Benjamin Franklin famously advised, noting the reality that they would ‘hang separately’ were they not unified in their treasonous rebellion against the British crown.
Our Founding Fathers, soldiers, and civilians made this sacrifice to birth a better nation free from foreign rule. Sacrifice it seems, was defined differently then.
But the sacrifices continued, and one cannot miss the sacrifices this great nation made during both World Wars. During World War I, homes were encouraged to ration sugar, gasoline, and produce that households consumed. Retailers agreed not to increase their working force due to high troop demand, and plans were put in place during the holiday season to allow purchase of only essential items (thank God the Armistice was signed in November).
During World War II, Americans received ration cards, and restrictions on the quantity of items that could be consumed were imposed on items like cars, tires, nylon, and firewood. People were forced to choose between buying a pound of meat or a jar of cheese, went without sugar, or butter, because they were needed for explosives. Most importantly, let us never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
In comparison, this Independence Day, was different without (sanctioned) fireworks, but you could buy as many beers and hot dogs as you wanted and could enjoy them from the safety of your home with your family.
We cannot forget the struggle for equality and justice of the Civil Rights movement. Individuals faced restrictions on where they could sit, eat, live, and even go to school, not because they refused to wear a piece of cloth over their face, but because of their God-given traits. A time where those who objected through peaceful protest were beaten, gassed, attacked with fire hoses and even killed.
In a similar vein, the American LGBTQ rights movement provides a true example of sacrifice and restriction. In 1956, gays were banned, via executive order of President Eisenhower, from work in the federal government, not because they refused to wash their hands and stay six feet apart from each other, but because of their individual private sexual preferences. It wasn’t even until 1982 the first state passed an anti-discrimination law (Go, Wisconsin), and until 2015 same-sex marriage was even deemed a right. Last I checked, you can still say “I do” from six feet apart with a mask on.
I undoubtedly missed numerous other sacrifices made and restrictions faced to make this county what it is, but I would like to end with our current medical professionals and service/retail employees. They go to work every day, so you can enjoy your holidays, summer grilling, time with your spouse (whatever gender or ethnicity they may be), and continuously face hordes of people harassing them for requesting they wear a mask while buying cappuccinos or yoga pants.
Still they clock in; each time risking exposure, and each time wondering whether one person’s refusal to wear a mask because “it make it hard to breathe,” “gives them a headache,” or “doesn’t even really work anyways” will result in contracting the virus or passing it on to their loved ones.
Look, I get it. If there was a fun and not-fun column, donning a mask would be in the not-fun column on all days beside Halloween for most people, less bank robbers. But before you complain, make a scene, or refuse to play your part, please remember all the historical sacrifices and restrictions faced by this nation, and ask yourself whether this might just be a minor inconvenience.
Conor D. Trombetta
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.