I have recently read a number of letters claiming evidence of media bias and that we need to look for the good in President Trump.
With this in mind, let us cut to the chase to evaluate the coverage and enumerate the good to be found.
I read at least three daily papers and various news compilations on line as well as using various fact checking sites to substantiate what is reported. The result is that I see little bias in the mainstream media and much bias in those outlets given to hyperbole and agitation for the sake of sensationalism.
I do see a lot of deflection, dissembling, and outright lying on the part of those who claim mainstream media bias and seek to push our emotional buttons.
To those who drink the Kool-Aid of fearmongers, I say escape the echo chamber and open your eyes and ears to the wider world, truly test the conviction of all who feed you the news, and, above all, be a skeptic of the fringe elements of politics.
As to the search for the good in President Trump, I find it a difficult task. He is, by my own observations and research, a high-level narcissist that in a classic manifestation of the diagnosis, will lie, cheat, and deceive to further his own ends to the detriment of all others.
So in that sense he is good at lying, cheating, bullying, disrespecting our friends and allies, adulation of those who do not represent our values, separating children from their parents, playing dog whistle politics, bullying others, not listening to the well-reasoned advice of others and on and on.
Steven Smith
Napa