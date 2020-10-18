A few questions for mayoral candidate Doris Gentry

5. Where do you stand on immigration? Do you support the Republican efforts over the last four years to drastically limit immigration? This is, of course, of great interest to the Napa community with its large immigrant community.

Of course, it would be nice if the other candidates would answer these questions, but the other two mayoral candidates do not self-identify with a national party who holds these positions that so dramatically, and negatively, affect our local community.

Ms. Gentry, you can easily dodge these questions, but dodging itself would suggest their own answers. Readers will read into a dodge what they will.

Charles Gravett

Napa

Editor’s Note: The Register asked Gentry for her responses to these questions. Here are her answers:

1. I firmly believe we need to open businesses and schools safely. I support social distancing and masks when walking around. If Wal-Mart can open so can the business & schools!

2. All businesses should reopen safely. If Safeway can open then so can every. Single. Business.