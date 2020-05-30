A few simple questions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Questions: who knew that the relentless drive for the past three years to eliminate and/or defund government agencies that serve and protect the American people would be a problem?

Who knew that appointing unqualified and hostile agency heads with the intent to compromise or destroy agencies responsible for our health and protection of our public resources (Health and Human Services, EPA, Interior, Education) was a foolish and dangerous idea and not in our best interests?

Who knew that when Trump said that anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can get one, he was referring to his family, West Wing sycophants, and donors?

Answer to all of the above: anyone with a functioning brain.

The CEO of Tyson Foods recently stated that the food supply chain was breaking. Unless you live solely on fast food burgers, I suggest you dig up your useless lawns and start growing vegetables. It seems that that motto for our 21st century pandemic world is adapt or suffer the consequences.

It’s time to move the focus from the Second Amendment to the 25th Amendment.

Donald Hazelton

Napa