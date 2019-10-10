As I sat in the dark without power, I have had time to reflect back on a few things.
First off, I’ve lived in my home in north Napa for over 40 years and I can count on both hands how many power outages I’ve had. Up until two years ago, never over an hour or two.
But now I’m supposed to believe that shutting down power to hundreds of thousands of users in Northern California is the way to prevent fires. Never was before. Why now?
Now this is a company that has been found guilty of blowing up San Bruno, responsible for hundreds of homes burning, multiple deaths and statewide destruction and billions of dollars in damage.
Yet our elected officials in their wisdom just keep giving them more opportunities to run amok and do anything they want with no repercussions. They even are going to let them raise prices to help pay for their mistakes.
This is a company that takes in over $1 billion -- that’s right with a 'b' -- a month in revenue but can’t keep foliage from growing on their own power lines. Here’s a thought -- put the lines underground, very little maintenance.
You have free articles remaining.
Too expensive, you say; $1 billion a month, I say.
I live in a modest stucco home with a fiberglass roof about one block from a fire station and two blocks from Highway 29. I have a better chance of getting hit twice by lightning and winning the lottery the same day as I do of my house burning. Yet PG&E thinks my power should be turned off to prevent wildfires. Ridiculous.
Instead of buying hundreds of new vehicles (ever see an old PG&E truck?), equipment and giving bonuses and huge salaries, just do your job, which you are compensated very well to do.
Rick Oxford
Napa