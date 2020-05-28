A few thoughts on the “Open Napa” rally

He then went on to say, “I’ve just seen someone die from COVID, and it isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s horrible.”

When I left 45 minutes later, the crowd had grown to about 125.

I get it that people need to go back to work. They have bills to pay and mouths to feed. I get it that businesses need to reopen. People want to go back to services that have been taken for granted by all of us -- gyms, nail salons and barbershops. But here are a few thoughts of my own on the shutdown, and what it’s done for us.

California, with a population of about 40 million, was one of the first states to go into lockdown in mid-March. As of this writing, New York has had 362,155 confirmed cases, and 29,355 deaths, an 8% fatality rate. By contrast, California has had 81,833 confirmed cases, and 3,288 deaths, a 4% fatality rate. The difference? Social distancing with stay-at-home orders almost from the beginning.

Consider this idea: the shutdown is not the cause of the economic troubles. Just like banning travel from China did not stop COVID-19 from entering our country, not shutting down would not have saved the economy. Even if our economy had not been put on lockdown, it would still be way down; in fact, it could have been worse since it would have been very chaotic and harder to manage.