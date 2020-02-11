Napa Vision 2050 is pleased to endorse Mariam Aboudamous for supervisor in District 5. Mariam is currently Vice Mayor and City Council member in American Canyon.
We found Mariam direct, refreshingly candid and deeply concerned about the issues her constituents face daily. She, like us, also expresses concerns about the role of big money in our local elections. In our discussions with her, she conveyed her commitment to be accessible to her constituents and to be open to new ideas.
Mariam believes Napa County is currently too slow to address serious issues such as traffic and housing. She feels that Napa County has a long way to go in terms of public and alternative modes of transportation, which is critically important in addressing pollution and quality of life. She supports innovative solutions to reduce traffic, create affordable housing, level out economic development and protect the environment.
Mariam grew up in and lives in District 5. She asserts she will work hard “to serve every single resident” in her diverse district which is mainly American Canyon but also includes rural Coombsville and parts of Alta Heights. “I want to preserve the beauty of this county for future generations and I want my children to be able to live in the neighborhood they grew up in if they so desire.”
One of the greatest challenges she sees in our county government is how slowly progress is made. Mariam’s comment: “We have critical issues that need immediate solutions and we need to address them more quickly.”
We at Napa Vision 2050 completely agree that the status quo in county government is no longer working for all citizens.
As to her appointment of a planning commissioner, Mariam would like to have an open, formal interview process so she may select “the best person for the job.” Regarding campaign finance, she shares our concern: “I despise that big money is allowed in campaigns and I’m excited about the contribution caps that will take effect in 2021. However, I need money to win this. I do not take large sums from any one individual or entity so I need many small checks from people who support me.”
Please join us in supporting Mariam Aboudamous for Supervisor in District 5. Visit her website to learn more about her campaign and events.
Ginna Beharry
Napa