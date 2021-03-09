The Friends of the Napa Library applauds the Register's March 4 article by Sasha Paulsen and Kathleen Reynolds focusing on how the Friends connects with the county library's community outreach programs ( "Books bridge the gap: Napa County library shares donations with jail inmates" ).

We appreciate donations from the Napa community to the Friends. These contributions are sold at our book sales, held to raise money for the library, and are also donated to the various outreach entities to support people in need. A bridge is built through the generous donations of the Napa community: a full circle of giving.