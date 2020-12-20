A gift of honey

My father, Charlie Ray, was born in December. “The church puts birthdays in the weekly newsletter,” he said. “Usually they don’t put ages for adults, but I told them I want full credit for 87 years.”

So they put his age, along with a little camera icon next to his name to commemorate all his photography work. Next to his 42 years teaching math at Napa Valley College, and being a grandfather of nine, photography is Daddy’s chief identifier.

As a teenager, Daddy kept bees under the tutelage of a neighbor. He often talks warmly of the neighbor and that time. “I read every single book on bees in the Fresno library.”

“Yes, I know.”

“Sometimes old people repeat themselves. It’s polite not to mention it.”

For years I have brought Daddy honey from my travels: dark honey from South Africa, thyme honey from the south of France, and a jar from Egypt where honey is used as medicine and priced accordingly.