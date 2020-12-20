A gift of honey

My father, Charlie Ray, was born in December. “The church puts birthdays in the weekly newsletter,” he said. “Usually they don’t put ages for adults, but I told them I want full credit for 87 years.”
So they put his age, along with a little camera icon next to his name to commemorate all his photography work. Next to his 42 years teaching math at Napa Valley College, and being a grandfather of nine, photography is Daddy’s chief identifier.
As a teenager, Daddy kept bees under the tutelage of a neighbor. He often talks warmly of the neighbor and that time. “I read every single book on bees in the Fresno library.”
“Yes, I know.”
“Sometimes old people repeat themselves. It’s polite not to mention it.”
For years I have brought Daddy honey from my travels: dark honey from South Africa, thyme honey from the south of France, and a jar from Egypt where honey is used as medicine and priced accordingly.
No travel this year, but I’d noticed a “Honey for Sale” on a house around the corner in the historic district. When it came time to purchase the sign had disappeared. So I wrote a notecard explaining the situation and left it in the mailbox. “You only turn 87 once,” I wrote, asking if there might be one jar from the spring harvest I could buy.
A couple of hours later I got a text.
“Hi Karen, This is your neighbor Michael. I took my honey sign down because I only have a few jars left to sell, but I do have one for you.”
I stuck $13 in my pocket and leashed up Greta and Marlowe for the walk to Palmer Street.
Michael sitting on the porch waiting for me.
He handed me the jar with little beehive indents on the side and a label reading: Napa Abajo Bee Company
“I won’t need your money. I know your father well,” said Michael Conroy. “We taught together at Napa College. I knew your mother and I even knew about you and that they put your books in the College library.
“Tell your father happy birthday!”
Karen Ray
Napa
