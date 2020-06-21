A good way to start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While walking my dog recently, I was happy to see that someone had written messages and names on the sidewalk surrounding Fuller Park. Names in memory of those who have died at the hands of police officers such as George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Eric Gardner, etc. and messages like, “Black Lives Matter" and "What Are You Doing?”

If any of those who were demonstrating recently read this, I wanted to say that there are many of us who have been "doing" and working for peace for decades and never resorted to the violence and destruction that was televised throughout our country at the end of May.

Until COVID-19 forced us into our homes, a small group of us had been holding a Peace vigil every other month on the corners of Third Street and Soscol Avenue.

I capitalized "Peace" because for over 50 years I have been in vigils and demonstrations starting in San Antonio, Texas in 1968 protesting the Russian invasion of Czechoslovakia.