A GOP governor in California is a long shot. But this year proved anything is possible

Faulconer is particularly critical of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, including his new regional stay-at-home order to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“For example,” the mayor says, “outdoor dining is shut down with no sign that it was contributing to the spread of the virus. Playgrounds for families and kids are shut down. But ski resorts are open. These orders are out of touch with everyday Californians.

“The school system being shut down is one of the biggest travesties from lack of leadership in Sacramento,” Faulconer continues.

“Our kids are falling behind. We have a two-tier system of inequality. Private schools are open, but public schools are closed. And that is unacceptable. It’s imperative that we safely reopen schools. Period.”

Newsom’s children attend private schools. Faulconer’s have gone to public schools.

For a Republican to win major office in California, the mayor says, “you have to go out and win the public argument and debate. And then you can win the votes.”

Many political insiders were surprised that Republicans won the argument on several major statewide ballot propositions last month.