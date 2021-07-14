A great act of human kindness

I am under 100 and over 50 years old. This sort of human kindness has never happened to me before.

I was standing in line at WalMart here in Napa when in front of me was a woman who was holding a large box of groceries. As the line was long, I asked her if she wanted to put her heavy box on my cart until we checked out.

She smiled and refused, and we exchanged a couple of pleasantries as we moved on.

When I had my turn to check out, the checker said my total came to $108, but to only give them $68.

I asked why? She explained that the woman in front of me had given her $40 towards my purchase. To be honest, a tear came to my eyes as I lost my wife not long ago. I could not believe this wonderful woman had done this for me.

It touched my inner soul, not for the money, but for the truly kind gesture.

Thank you, Kind Lady. God bless you for your true offering of human kindness.

Thomas Lawrence Murphy

Napa