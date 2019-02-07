I would like to share some news about an exciting wellness campaign coming up at Silverado Middle School.
This will be our second annual We Own Wellness (W.O.W) challenge. Held for one week in March, the focus is on mind, body, and spirit.
Students are challenged to complete tasks each day to encourage their wellness and personal growth. At the end of the week, a culminating team-building challenge takes place with the help of our great PE Teachers. This year, it will be a fun-filled Survivor obstacle course.
We believe that developing students’ awareness to their own health and wellness is of upmost importance at this stage in their lives, and, hopefully, these experiences stay with them into their future.
The idea behind this campaign was born out of a desire to find an alternative to selling cookie dough, magazines, or the like. To give something more meaningful to the students, but still be able to raise funds, as we know how important that is for any Parent Faculty Club.
W.O.W works somewhat like the very popular Jog-A-Thons from elementary school days. Students collect flat donation pledges from their friends and family and are encouraged to participate in the challenges of the week.
Being mindful, and focusing on positivity to become inspired, making healthy choices when it comes to your body and your spirit, building community, exercise, and being a good friend, are just a sample of what we have put together for them.
Prizes are awarded to the students for not only collecting pledges, but for participation and owning their wellness. It really is a fun week for the students and staff of Silverado Middle School.
We are actively looking for sponsors from local businesses. Business sponsorships are sold for $500 or $300 and includes different levels of advertisement for the sponsorship.
We hang high-quality banners along our fence and leave them up all year, and we print W.O.W T-shirts that are worn by students and staff with our sponsors business logos on the back.
I would like to thank the following businesses for their sponsorship commitment thus far: Amber Payne Terra Firma Real Estate, Bell Products, Brad Simpkins ReMax Real Estate, Del Sur Mortgage, Eric Ewig Physical Therapy, JAX Diner, Napa Valley Orthopaedics, Dickerson Peatman & Fogarty Attorneys at Law, Jay Golik Architect, and Cooke Orthodontics.
For more information, or to become a sponsor, please email president@smspfc.org.
Karen Hall,
Silverado Middle School Parents and Faculty Club