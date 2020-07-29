A great new look downtown

We live downtown and take frequent walks in the area.

On a recent Sunday, we noticed more outside dining with good spacing, cheerful shade coverings and people wearing masks. We like this new ‘continental’ look to the downtown, and hope it remains that way.

We hope this festive feel lasts after the crisis has passed; minus the masks, of course.

JoAnn Jex

Napa

