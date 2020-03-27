A great service to get books

Many of us are looking for books during this time so I'm writing to inform all that a wonderful local source is available. Napa Bookmine is taking orders online and will deliver to your home. Amazon is no longer prioritizing book deliveries so it's a perfect time to support our local independent bookstore.
Go to napabookmine.com to order any in-print book.
Peggy Prescott
Napa
