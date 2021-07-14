A hateful attack on U.S. bishops

I am outraged and deeply disappointed in you and your editorial board for printing the bitter and hateful words of Paul Moser in the July 8 issue of the Register (“The Sacred Bureaucracy speaks”).

If those invectives has been used against people of color, LGBTQ or a Muslim community, you and your board would not have printed them.

Why did you print such a hateful letter about the U.S. Conference of Bishops?

Patricia M. Campbell

Napa

Editor’s Note: The Editorial Board has no role in selecting, editing, or publishing letters to the editor. They advise only on staff editorials.