A healing poem during COVID-19

COVID-19 lurking around us, as we huddle away to give it the slip
encased in electronic eyes, we seek to release ourselves from its grip
unable to leave our homes, so hours chime away in meditative trance
Time alone, an unwanted reprieve, to solitude we return entranced
whispers that it will be months of no large groups, and no one to be near
There are even rumors there will be no more school the rest of the year
The entire world holding its breath as we wonder what will happen
in distant places and here at home in peaceful, biological entrapment
We pray that the medicines will come, that we will be healed
People crying out that the answers must come from those in the field
So here’s a call to the divine within us all, give us fortitude and insight
Grounding self and earth, centering, poised, healing with inner might.
Stephanie Nichole Small
Calistoga
Editor's Note: Officials at the Calistoga Joint Unified School District have determined the 2019-20 school year has ended.
