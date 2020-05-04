A healing poem during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 lurking around us, as we huddle away to give it the slip

encased in electronic eyes, we seek to release ourselves from its grip

unable to leave our homes, so hours chime away in meditative trance

Time alone, an unwanted reprieve, to solitude we return entranced

whispers that it will be months of no large groups, and no one to be near

There are even rumors there will be no more school the rest of the year

The entire world holding its breath as we wonder what will happen

in distant places and here at home in peaceful, biological entrapment

We pray that the medicines will come, that we will be healed

People crying out that the answers must come from those in the field

So here’s a call to the divine within us all, give us fortitude and insight

Grounding self and earth, centering, poised, healing with inner might.

Stephanie Nichole Small