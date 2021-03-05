A hero among us

The Aug. 18, 2020 fire at Lake Berryessa Estates could have burned every home.

Because of our fire break, first responders, volunteer firefighters, and Cal Fire we saved our community.

The "Hero Among Us" is John Hallman, a previous neighbor and friend. John and his wife, Nancy moved here in the early 1990s, and John saw his mission – "Fire Prevention."

John started a Fire Safe Council under the Napa Community Firewise Foundation, and then started to work on a fire break 100 to 200 feet around the perimeter of our subdivision.

John also educated residents about the Napa chipping program, defensible space, and fire preparedness. He advocated for a new firehouse which now sits at the heart of our community.

John's tenacity and long-term dedication to defensible space works. It made it possible for firefighters to have a fighting chance to save lives and our community.

John also inspired Evan Kilkus, who lives in Berryessa Highlands. Evan started a Fire Safe Council and a fire break which helped save approximately 250 homes at Berryessa Highlands.

John and Nancy have since moved out of state. John's legacy and the gratitude of the community he so lovingly cared for remain.