A justified shooting?

In the May 5 story "Napa County Sheriff’s Office releases video of fatal shooting by deputy" , a man broke into a display case at the Napa Walmart with a hammer, grabbed shotgun shells, threw the hammer at an employee, and then ran away. After a two-minute car chase on Highway 29, Deputy Gregg Lee pulled in behind the man’s car where he had stopped at a locked gate near Napa County Airport.
In the video that is attached to the online story, the man is seen getting out of his car holding a shotgun by the stock. With the gun pointed up in the air he raises his hands, turns, and slowly walks away from the deputy.
At this point, Deputy Lee fires two shots that go wildly to the left. As the man continues to walk away the deputy shoots two more shots striking the man in the butt and the back of the neck, killing him.
What is abundantly clear in the video is that the man was, at this point, no threat to the deputy or anyone else.
The sheriff is quoted as saying the man pointed the shotgun at the deputy, but it is clear in the video this did not happen. The sheriff is also quoted as saying that had he been in the same situation he would have taken the same action as Deputy Lee. Really? Shoot the man in the back? While he was slowly walking away? With his hands in the air?
After getting the deputies’ stories and the witness statements straight, and then sending the sheriff off to be interviewed by the TV media, the Sheriff’s Office suggested the man may have had drugs in his body and the sheriff described him as suicidal. This, in an attempt to justify the deputy’s shooting him in the back.
We can all be happy there are body camera and dash camera video of this shooting. And we can only hope the District Attorney’s Office will review it without the “we protect our own” attitude obvious in the Sheriff’s Office.
Sometimes there is a very fine line between the cops and the criminals. And sometimes, as in this case, there is no difference at all.
Michael Harms
Napa
