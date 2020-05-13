A justified shooting?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the May 5 story "Napa County Sheriff’s Office releases video of fatal shooting by deputy" , a man broke into a display case at the Napa Walmart with a hammer, grabbed shotgun shells, threw the hammer at an employee, and then ran away. After a two-minute car chase on Highway 29, Deputy Gregg Lee pulled in behind the man’s car where he had stopped at a locked gate near Napa County Airport.

In the video that is attached to the online story, the man is seen getting out of his car holding a shotgun by the stock. With the gun pointed up in the air he raises his hands, turns, and slowly walks away from the deputy.

At this point, Deputy Lee fires two shots that go wildly to the left. As the man continues to walk away the deputy shoots two more shots striking the man in the butt and the back of the neck, killing him.

What is abundantly clear in the video is that the man was, at this point, no threat to the deputy or anyone else.