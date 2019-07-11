We were so sad to read the story about Dr. Patrinellis ("Napa doctor named in wrongful death lawsuit, faces sexual misconduct, exploitation allegations," July 9). He was our primary care doc for 18 years and we only recently switched doctors because he was only at his Napa office two days a week and we could not get appointments in a timely manner.
We personally like Andrew very much and he was always extremely kind and caring to both of us. We consider him a friend and feel such sadness about this whole situation, regardless of guilt or innocence.
Joan and Doyle Borchers
Napa