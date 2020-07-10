A lesson Civil Rights and Personal Freedom

A problem remained: The Civil War was still raging. If the Confederacy prevailed, all would be lost. On April 9, 1865 Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox but this didn’t end the war. Southern generals remained intact and Confederate President Jefferson Davis ordered them to keep fighting.

In Texas, on May 12, Confederate forces even defeated Union troops in the Battle of Palmito Ranch, the last land battle of the Civil War. But the die was cast. A month later, on June 19th, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to begin controlling the state and to free any remaining slaves. A mop-up operation. Good day for Texas, sure, but not the stuff of a national holiday. In fact, it was not until Aug. 20, 1866, over a year later, that President Johnson formally declared hostilities over.

Meanwhile, the task of ratifying the amendment proceeded. On Dec. 6, 1865, when Georgia provided the final vote for ratification, the institution of slavery officially ceased to exist in the United States. This is the historic date. Our Constitution prevailed as designed to end a great injustice. Let’s celebrate the real deal and not patronize and virtue-signal with a segregated holiday. “Juneteenth” trivializes the issue.