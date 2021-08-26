A Letter from Denys and me

The truth is that after five years of watching Denys’s body fail him, painful section by section and after many surgeries leave him bedridden, skeletal, with muscles atrophied and then contracting so that he could not be repositioned in the least without horrible pain, and all this time, he was so courageous, noble about it all, it was a blessing when he crossed, and my heart is thrilled for him and I feel no loss because we’re still using God’s WIFI daily, with the tenderness of love and joy and promise.

A further truth is that I did not put Denys’s obituary into the paper, because I could not afford the cost to explain adequately what he meant to everyone on Earth, all those he loved and ”left behind.”

How he organized all the California colleges for Robert Kennedy in his campaign for president. How he was asked to do the same for all the western colleges as the campaign went on. How he was a few feet ahead of the senator when Sirhan stepped out of the shadows and shot Kennedy behind the right ear and in the shoulder, How that knocked the hope out of Denys and so many other hearts leaving them no Earth to stand upon.