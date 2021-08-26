A Letter from Denys and me

“…so sorry for your loss…”
Maybe subsequent words should be added to this formally accepted phrase “…but I’m so happy for your loved one’s gain…”
I’ve heard this phrase, the formally accepted one, so often since my darling Denys Joseph Michaud crossed over on June 4 of this year. The thing is, I haven’t lost anything or anyone. My Denys, my love and I have been “think talking” through God’s WIFI, “LOVE,” ever since he crossed, continuing the conversations we had up until the night before his body died, and his Soul and his Spirit moved on to a place filled with joy, reunions, sponsorship -- and the best miracle of all – an ability to be present one on one with all who are thinking of him or caring about him -- all at once.
I know this is true because of a dear friend of mine whose body died of cancer. We both loved animals (she raised Arabian Horses) and used to think-talk with them all the time. As I stayed with her many nights in the hospital before her passing, we used to think-talk together when her pain and meds left her unable to speak out loud. A few weeks after her death, I was driving over to Sonoma to visit my horse when I said to her, “I get the feeling that now you are able to be one on one with many people at the same time – is that true?” Her answer came to me loud and clear, “Its Fabulous!”
So I knew to expect that when my darling crossed on June 4. On the morning of the 5th, I asked him, “How’re you doing, Sweetheart?” His immediate response was, “I’m standing tall and flying high!”
The truth is that after five years of watching Denys’s body fail him, painful section by section and after many surgeries leave him bedridden, skeletal, with muscles atrophied and then contracting so that he could not be repositioned in the least without horrible pain, and all this time, he was so courageous, noble about it all, it was a blessing when he crossed, and my heart is thrilled for him and I feel no loss because we’re still using God’s WIFI daily, with the tenderness of love and joy and promise.
A further truth is that I did not put Denys’s obituary into the paper, because I could not afford the cost to explain adequately what he meant to everyone on Earth, all those he loved and ”left behind.”
How he organized all the California colleges for Robert Kennedy in his campaign for president. How he was asked to do the same for all the western colleges as the campaign went on. How he was a few feet ahead of the senator when Sirhan stepped out of the shadows and shot Kennedy behind the right ear and in the shoulder, How that knocked the hope out of Denys and so many other hearts leaving them no Earth to stand upon.
How he contributed to the welfare of literally thousands of patients he cared for in his over 40 years as a Doctor of Pharmacy, how he loved Napa Valley College and served 12 years as a trustee (I think four as President of the Board). How he was the lone pharmacist member of Napa Rotary at the time, and how he enjoyed and appreciated the things they did, how he loved the members so dearly.
“I’m so sorry for your loss…” Thank you, every one! I hope that you who cared about my Denys can rejoice with me for his gain.
Thank you, and blessings to you and to all whom you love. Keep loving. Let Love overwhelm your sorrows and your troubles –- “Earthly Irritants” is what my Denys calls ‘em, and he reminds me all the time to just do my best, let Love be my guide and I’ll be fine. Speak out and express your feelings about the big Earthly Irritants like prejudice, famine, war, selfish power grabbing, and of course, hatred, but keep your love going all the time – that is the saving grace in every aspect of life.
I wish you all Love w-a-y past forever. So there.
Betsy Michaud
Napa