A letter from the Napa Police Officers Association

The Napa Police Officers Association condemns any kind of racism in our department or towards any member of our community. We work hard to actively connect with our community and maintain a high level of ethical behavior when dealing with those who choose to break the law. Our goal is to continue to build trust from our community.

Any use of force implemented comes with a high degree of training and as a last resort after trying to gain verbal compliance. At no time have we ever been trained, told or encouraged to place a knee on the back of someone’s neck. I can promise you that if any of our officers were seen doing this to anyone, there would be immediate intervention by other officers at the scene.

There would be no silent complacency, no inaction, and no acceptance of this behavior. No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop.