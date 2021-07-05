A letter on the Fourth

It is undeniable that our nation has made great progress in the pursuits of justice and liberty since Douglass' day. He still had to argue for the humanity of slaves and challenge the idea that the institution of slavery was a fundamental guarantee of the United States Constitution. Yes, we have certainly advanced in many respects. In others, however, there is much work still to be done.

Racial inequalities abound in every aspect of American life. Significant disparities persist between racial groups in education, employment, wealth, poverty, health, housing, and incarceration.

For many, simply discussing race, let alone the central role it plays in our nation, is taboo. I've learned since writing the “Reflection” letter a year ago that barring race from the sphere of acceptable discussion topics is part of the program. It's not a bug, it's a feature.

Discussing race leads to discussing a brutal history, and further on leads to examining recurrent racial injustices. These are not comfortable topics, in fact they can be quite painful. I understand the innate desire to avoid them. However, I've come to believe more and more that there's another reason discussing race is generally out of bounds, because it inevitably leads to broader discussions about injustice.