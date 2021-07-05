A letter on the Fourth

I wrote a letter to the editor a year ago titled, “Reflection on the Fourth.” In that letter, I encouraged others to join me in learning about a lesser acknowledged facet of our nation: systematic oppression.
It's something of a national trait to acknowledge only that which flatters us; it's a trait that seems to stretch far back into our history. In a speech delivered in 1852, Frederick Douglass stated that “Americans are remarkably familiar with all facts which make in their own favor. This is esteemed by some as a national trait—perhaps a national weakness.”
Douglass had been invited to speak to a white audience in Rochester, NY to deliver a 4th of July oration. Employing his great command of language, Douglass began by espousing the founding of the nation and extolling our founding fathers: “With a sublime faith in the great principles of justice and freedom, [the founders] lay deep, the corner-stone of the national super-structure, which has risen and still rises in grandeur around you.”
But after, and even while, he lauds the founder's grand deeds, he makes clear that those deeds have not benefited him: “The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me... This Fourth July is yours, not mine.”
It is undeniable that our nation has made great progress in the pursuits of justice and liberty since Douglass' day. He still had to argue for the humanity of slaves and challenge the idea that the institution of slavery was a fundamental guarantee of the United States Constitution. Yes, we have certainly advanced in many respects. In others, however, there is much work still to be done.
Racial inequalities abound in every aspect of American life. Significant disparities persist between racial groups in education, employment, wealth, poverty, health, housing, and incarceration.
For many, simply discussing race, let alone the central role it plays in our nation, is taboo. I've learned since writing the “Reflection” letter a year ago that barring race from the sphere of acceptable discussion topics is part of the program. It's not a bug, it's a feature.
Discussing race leads to discussing a brutal history, and further on leads to examining recurrent racial injustices. These are not comfortable topics, in fact they can be quite painful. I understand the innate desire to avoid them. However, I've come to believe more and more that there's another reason discussing race is generally out of bounds, because it inevitably leads to broader discussions about injustice.
The U.S. has staggering levels of wealth inequality, which only increased during the pandemic. Actually, during every major crisis in my lifetime, be they natural or man-made, wealth inequality has only worsened.
The climate around us is going haywire; British Colombia just shattered it's highest recorded temperature—hitting 121 F, 4 degrees higher than Las Vegas' record high. We're told it's too costly to seriously address the changing climate, yet we always seem to find money to make war.
That racial, economic, and environmental injustices are related, I am more certain of everyday. However, that's a discussion better left for another day. To close this letter, as Douglass did in his speech, I want to leave off on a hopeful note.
On July 4th, 1776, the founding fathers declared our nation's independence. They “looked beyond the passing moment, and stretched away in strength into the distant future. They seized upon eternal principles, and set a glorious example in their defense. Mark them!”
Mark them we should.! In celebration and with determination — determination to steadfastly march toward the fulfillment of that great promise of Liberty and Justice for All.
Joshua Ryan Murillo
Napa