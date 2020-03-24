A letter to graduating Napa Valley high school seniors and their parents from Napa’s community of independent educational consultants

These are unprecedented times and so many people are caught up in uncertainty. In our work with high school students, we are acutely aware of how seniors in particular are being affected as they finalize their college enrollment decisions for fall 2020.

Many juniors have also had to put on hold their spring plans for campus visits. In response, we would like to offer a few suggestions to students and their families in terms of what to expect and what actions can be taken.

In times of uncertainty, information is power and taking action gives us hope, so we offer this information to lift up those students now caught in the middle of unforeseen circumstances.

Below are a few helpful links for your reference:

Last week, in response to the coronavirus and its impact on students committing to colleges, the National Association of College Admission Counseling released a tool that we think you will find helpful. Students can search the chart to find information on whether a college is hosting an admissions event, is accepting visitors and offering extensions to decision deadlines. nacacnet.org.