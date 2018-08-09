Dear Citizens of Saint Helena, I applaud your desire to replace your aging City Hall and Civic Center with a new facility. Every city deserves a Civic Center with adequate facilities for all vital services that are essential to the health of the community. There’s no question that you, of all of Napa’s cities, need a new one.
I would recommend you take some lessons from the city of Napa who has also embarked on a new civic center.
First of all, a City Hall, with all its departments and agencies, should embody the character and vision of its community. It should reflect the architectural character and history that has made that place a home for its citizens over the years, decades and centuries. The present design for Napa City Hall is “anywhere USA.” It could be Kansas City, Modesto, or - perish the thought - L.A. There is no there there.
Second, it should not be a monument to infinite, indefinite resources. Surpassing $100 million, our Napa leaders and their over-enthused supporting staff think the economic boom will continue to fill the city treasury with infinite Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) funds forever. Whatever happened to prudence and fiscal responsibility?
Third, rely on from where you came and where you want to be in 100 years or more. Draw from the environment around you that we all cherish so much. The Napa city design has been driven by staff and is a mile-long wish list for every conceivable option available. It’s like a modern cellphone: more apps than necessary but, who knows? You might need them -- maybe.
Fourth, design for elasticity. Shopping center developers understand that departments expand, and contract: others come and go. Assume every department will morph into something different and provide the elasticity to change.
And a quick last one: if you tear down the existing and move into temporary facilities, remember: there is nothing more permanent than temporary.
Saint Helena, if you have a vision to build a new City Hall, be sure it is rooted in the Napa Valley agricultural heritage. It should look, feel and, exude Saint Helena, not L.A.