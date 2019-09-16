I had occasion to go to the Walmart in American Canyon. I use a push chair to assist my unsteady gait. In the parking lot, I always park next to the shopping carts. I push the shopping cart inside the store and swap it for a riding cart.
When I am finished shopping, I plug the electric cart into the outlet so the next customer will have a souped-up shopping cart. I then ask someone to push a cart over to where I am so I can continue my journey to the car in the parking lot.
On this particular day, the extra carts couldn’t have been more than 12 or 15 feet away from me.
I asked a lady, coming into the store and passing the extra carts, if she would please push a cart over to me. Bear in mind, they were not more than 12 or 15 feet away.
She very sarcastically replied, “I am a shopper, not a worker.”
Being the smart donkey that most people think I am, I wanted to reply, “I wish I were married to a pleasant lady like you.” However, I refrained, fearing what the consequences might be. If I were guessing, I would say that her husband forgot to kiss her before she left for the shopping trip.
I would guess she was between 55 and 60. My question is, do people think they are independent and self-reliant enough that they will never need a little assistance at times?
David Turner
Napa