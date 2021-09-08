A long journey home

I got married on Sept. 8, 2001 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. All of our guests where leaving Rio on Sept. 10, including my husband. I had to stay behind because my work visa was not ready at the U.S. consulate in Rio. So I told my husband to go first and I would go on the 11th or 12th (when my work visa would be ready).
The following morning in Rio, I woke up and all the phones started ringing. My friends and family were calling me to turn on the TV. No one knew what was going on. I literally though they were attacking New York. Plus my husband was arriving at the same time as the attacks were happening.
I got very emotional thinking “could any of those airplanes be one of my husband or one of my friends that were arriving at that same time?” .So I got very worried and at that time, my cousin was the vice president of Brazil; I immediately called his office in Brasilia and they contacted the airline. No, those were not the planes that were hijacked.
At the same time, all my friends that were supposed to land that morning somewhere around the world got stuck somewhere and could not land.
Well, my husband had actually landed earlier, hours before and was going home and inside a taxi carrying all of our luggage and wedding gifts. When he was on one of the bridges he looked at the towers and saw smoke coming out. I guess the radio was not on and he thought some kind of fire was happening on the towers.
Suddenly, while he was leaving the bridge in Queens, I think, in the taxi, everyone had to stop the car (like in the movies) and get out. Can you imagine? So he was dropped in the middle of nowhere and had to purchase a hand truck at a construction shop and wheel the luggage back and walk with four huge bags all the way uptown to the Upper West Side.
The entire city stopped. No cars got in or out of the city.
Meanwhile I could not get a flight back home for 10 days. I was able to get the first flight back home out of Rio. I remember flying back to New York and seeing through my windows the “hole” on the World Trade Center. Smoke in the air. Horrible, sad and unimaginable.
NYC was gloomy, no one was happy. Everyone was quiet and smoky for months. Before Sept. 11, we wanted to plan a honeymoon for right after our wedding. Unfortunately we couldn’t get our minds to do it. That’s my story of Sept. 11.
Maria Cristina Skowronski Flynn
Napa