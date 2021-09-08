A long journey home

I got married on Sept. 8, 2001 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. All of our guests where leaving Rio on Sept. 10, including my husband. I had to stay behind because my work visa was not ready at the U.S. consulate in Rio. So I told my husband to go first and I would go on the 11th or 12th (when my work visa would be ready).

The following morning in Rio, I woke up and all the phones started ringing. My friends and family were calling me to turn on the TV. No one knew what was going on. I literally though they were attacking New York. Plus my husband was arriving at the same time as the attacks were happening.

I got very emotional thinking “could any of those airplanes be one of my husband or one of my friends that were arriving at that same time?” .So I got very worried and at that time, my cousin was the vice president of Brazil; I immediately called his office in Brasilia and they contacted the airline. No, those were not the planes that were hijacked.

At the same time, all my friends that were supposed to land that morning somewhere around the world got stuck somewhere and could not land.