A lot of talk about family values

There has been a lot of talk in our town lately about family values. Here is what I think.

I live in a blended family. Our son, a young gay man selected for a PhD program in a highly complicated aspect of biology, lives and goes to school at Yale. Our daughter, a young woman seriously committed to protecting children at risk of neglect and discrimination, is attending San Jose State studying to be a school teacher and lives with her boyfriend.

Both of our children are smart, aware, and involved in everything associated with community. Are we the typical family in Napa? My wife and I both work and we both commit several hours a week to helping others in our valley. I volunteer with veterans, I am one, and serve on the Napa County Housing Commission. My wife serves on several committees, boards of directors of local non-profits and public commissions.

But there is more to the story for us. I am very heavily invested in the recovery community in Napa, as I am a recovering alcoholic. I was close to the victims of the fatal shooting at the Veterans Home and suffer from PTSD and work every day to make positive sense of the terrifying incidents that my life in the military brought me.