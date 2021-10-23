A matter of responsibility

Okay, so I am trying to remain calm after reading the front page piece on Oct. 18 ("Napa woman breaks foot at Westwood Hills Park and files claim against city," Oct. 18). My first reaction was someone was playing an April Fool in October.

My second reaction was total disbelief. Can’t this woman accept any responsibility for where she goes on a somewhat regular basis? Did someone move some rocks on her regular path?

Our daily lives are all about minute-by-minute risk assessments; success or failure must be measured against reality. If she were to drive to work every day and it rains and she slides off a slippery road, driving at a reasonable speed, does she sue God?

Tony Reynes

Napa