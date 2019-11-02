Our home is located in a PG&E grid in St. Helena that includes part of Madrona Avenue, Fir Hill and parts of Sylvaner. We get our power turned back on well after everyone else in town.
Geoff Ellsworth's home is in the same grid. During both power outages Geoff answered my calls each day and kept us informed. He even called with updates to ensure that we remained informed and safe. He told us about the PG&E tent in town so that as consultants that work out of our home we could continue our work each day.
When we told him the plight of our young neighbors who had no hot water or heat, he dropped off a gift certificate to Health Spa Napa Valley so that they could take a hot shower and get warm.
Geoff is a throwback to an earlier time. He is a a mayor with a heart that spent the two outages this month (totaling more than seven days in our case) making certain that this town and its inhabitants were safe and secure.
Jean Beattie
St. Helena