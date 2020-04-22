A message from your local leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are writing to thank our Napa County communities for respecting the Shelter at Home order and for practicing physical distancing. Our collective efforts are making a powerful difference in flattening California’s COVID-19 curve and helping our health care professionals manage through this challenging pandemic.

With warm spring weather now inviting us outdoors, it is critically important that we all remain steadfastly focused on following health directives. Please, do your part. Stay home. When it is necessary to go outside, practice safe physical distancing and wear face covering when shopping for essential supplies.

While all of Napa County is experiencing serious economic impacts, an advantage of being in a small region like this is the ability to work cooperatively together as a community. Our Napa County municipalities, chambers of commerce, non-profit organizations and others are working hard with county supervisors to get direct help for businesses and to provide services and resources for residents.

Though we are not yet at a point when all businesses can return to normal operations, we are confident our region will play an important role in California’s economic rebound. Please continue to exercise patience, determination, kindness, and a positive outlook as we all work to put this crisis behind us.