A mistaken view of the Bible

What people? What land? What values?

I ask these questions in response to Karen Good's letter ("If my people...," Oct. 16).

Her title quote is from 2nd. Chronicles 7:12 in the Old Testament of the Christian Bible.

This verse was addressed specifically to the Jewish people of that era. They are the people who are called to repentance. The land which needed healing was Israel. Their fault was addressed by Jesus when he manifested his presence as the Son of God, in what we call now the first century ACE.

His mission was to offer National Israel one last chance to fulfill their mandate to be The Creator's representatives on the earth. The specific issues Jesus pointed out to them were : failure to feed the hungry and to give drink to the thirsty, to let the poor go without proper clothing, failure to welcome immigrants, ignoring the sick and those in prison.