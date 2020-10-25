A mistaken view of the Bible

What people? What land? What values?
I ask these questions in response to Karen Good's letter ("If my people...," Oct. 16).
Her title quote is from 2nd. Chronicles 7:12 in the Old Testament of the Christian Bible.
This verse was addressed specifically to the Jewish people of that era. They are the people who are called to repentance. The land which needed healing was Israel. Their fault was addressed by Jesus when he manifested his presence as the Son of God, in what we call now the first century ACE.
His mission was to offer National Israel one last chance to fulfill their mandate to be The Creator's representatives on the earth. The specific issues Jesus pointed out to them were : failure to feed the hungry and to give drink to the thirsty, to let the poor go without proper clothing, failure to welcome immigrants, ignoring the sick and those in prison.
Their failure to heed Jesus's warning brought about the destruction of their Temple and loss of their homeland. Jesus predicted this result when he told the parable of the wicked vineyard stewards. ( see Matthew ch. 21: 33-36) This destruction was accomplished in 70 ACE and is a fact of historical record. He also called this a one-off event.
Jesus's attitude about earthly kingdoms is revealed in Matt. 4:1-11. He is offered all the kingdoms of the world in exchange for leaving His mission. His response was " My kingdom is not of this world."
His death and resurrection resulted in a "nation composed of people from every tribe and tongue" (Rev.7:9). This " nation" is worldwide, having no homeland and no borders. It does not need to repent and it has no land that needs restoring.
I understand Mrs. Good's mistaken understanding; I once believed as she does. She had some bad Bible teaching that links America with Israel in a mistaken belief that God will once again establish His kingdom on earth there.
Her "Biblical values" voting is revealed: right to life, marriage is male/female only, and supporting Israel. Anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage, ready to go to war to save Israel.
I won't presume to judge Mrs. Good's commitment to the Biblical values that Jesus pointed out to the Israeli ruling class of that era, but the country I live in is at the threshold of addressing, at long last, those very issues. Voting for the current national government is exactly the wrong thing to do.
Richard Hazeltine
Napa
