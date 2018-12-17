Once upon a time, there was a beautiful little town in a beautiful little valley. Many visitors seeking pleasure came from lands far away to feast, drink the fruit of the vine and to bask in the fine weather. This delighted the shopkeepers and the grape keepers, who spent hours daily counting their money.
One day, the wise leaders decided that a new palace to house the civil clerks and the constabulary was needed. It had to be a grand, large edifice in keeping with the status of this beautiful little town.
But the influential constables said, “O, no, we must have our own, separate palace because we must remain secure!”
“How are we to pay for all these extravagances?” asked the townspeople. “We are already in bondage for a multitude of school bonds and increasing taxes on food and shelter!”
The wise leaders and developers were indeed perplexed. One cried, “Perhaps we should sell our miserable, older palace and land to fund the new, grand palace!” Quiet settled in because everyone knew the costs were still too high.
“Perhaps we should ask the workers in the old palace who daily serve the wise leaders”, said another.
“What a brilliant concept!”, shouted the townspeople.
And so, it came to pass that the wise leaders of the beautiful little town temporarily put aside their spreadsheets and pencils for the joyous Christmas season, because Mankind’s greatest gift was coming.
And they all lived happily ever after.
Howard Haupt
Napa