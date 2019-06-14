I would like to than the Napa Valley Register for it's recent article on the proposed bus maintenance yard and the funding for that yard ("New Napa Vine bus maintenance yard remains on track," April 19).
So it appears that this new yard will cost $32 million for a yard to do maintenance on buses that people rarely ride. A previous NVR article indicated that bus ridership was down 7-9 percent all over the Bay Area including Napa.
As most of us have noticed the bus system in Napa is seen all over town with one or two people riding a bus that can probably carry 30 or more. So why are we constantly pouring money into a system that people do not use? This system has never paid for itself since the inception of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, yet we continue to throw money at it.
They say insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting different results. Now they want to use road money to build the maintenance yard and then pay back that money with grant funds, etc.
Well, there's no guarantee that those funds will come through and if they don't come through then we (taxpayers) come up short on road funds.
So here's a novel idea. Take the money that would be wasted on the bus system (maintenance yard, new buses. salaries, fuel, etc.) and put that money in an investment fund that makes interest. Get rid of the entire bus system and issue paid scrip to those that want or need transportation and let them use taxis, Uber or Lyft.
This will give those people door-to-door on time service. My guess is the interest in the invested money alone would pay for these services.
It's obvious if we required bus fares to pay the bills for the NVTA it would have gone broke long ago. I think many of us are tired of seeing taxpayer money wasted on a system that doesn't work.
Tom and Pam Johnston
Napa
Editor's Note: NVTA Kate Miller responded to this item in a separate letter: "NVTA is looking to the future," June 15.