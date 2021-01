From a frequent Napa Valley visitor with family there, regarding your article about more balloon launches in Napa ("Napa supervisors grant Balloons Above the Valley more launches," Jan. 16):

They should go from neighborhood to neighborhood and vineyard to vineyard by balloon and vaccinate everyone.

Wine Country, Alston Park, Browns Valley, Artesa, Hess, etc. 100 balloons, four nurses/balloon, 1,000 shots/balloon, would take one weekend.

Ed Swanson

Kensington, New Hampshire