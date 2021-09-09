A most eloquent reply

I would like to express my thanks to Dr. Mark L. Gardner for his response to that guy from Vacaville ( "The vaccine is for the protection of others," Sept. 1) who enjoys expressing his unscientific views in multiple local papers ( "The unvaccinated: the New Negro," Aug. 28).

In Dr. Gardner’s reply, he was much more eloquent and polite than I was in my imagined letter. It’s unfortunate that some who promote themselves as community leaders, such as that guy in Vacaville, continue to rail against those measures necessary to protect our communities in pursuit of their selfish personal freedumb.