 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A most eloquent reply

A most eloquent reply

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to express my thanks to Dr. Mark L. Gardner for his response to that guy from Vacaville ("The vaccine is for the protection of others," Sept. 1) who enjoys expressing his unscientific views in multiple local papers ("The unvaccinated: the New Negro," Aug. 28).

In Dr. Gardner’s reply, he was much more eloquent and polite than I was in my imagined letter. It’s unfortunate that some who promote themselves as community leaders, such as that guy in Vacaville, continue to rail against those measures necessary to protect our communities in pursuit of their selfish personal freedumb.

Brian Revheim

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News