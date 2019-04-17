I had the distinct privilege of being in an overflow congregation at First Presbyterian Church on Palm Sunday, April 14, for a special event: "Calvary - A Lenten Cantata," by musical director John Partridge.
Admittedly, as a musician in my own right, I went mainly to hear the nine-piece jazz band that accompanied the service, (unusual in a church setting), and I was both amazed and delighted at how appropriate this music was, given the nature of the presentation - the story of Jesus Christ's arrest, trial, and crucifixion.
More than just being amazed, I was totally enraptured with how original and creative the most oft-told Christian story could be, especially with musical accompaniment.
Not just the band, (featuring former professional musicians Kent Cohea, Peter Estabrook and other excellent players), but also the wonderful church choir and top-level vocal soloists Florida Stringer, Chad Williams, Peter Hayes, Deborah Tonella and John Partridge. Included were several artful "spoken" solos by choir member Pat Wolfe, as well as Scott Thomason and Harriet Nelson as the story progressed.
The level of performance and musical artistry was absolutely outstanding. First rate. Mr. Partridge was truly remarkable, not only as the author of this brilliant work, but as its director and able participant. When he left the podium for the stage (sanctuary) as the band played on, he told his part of the story (role-playing Pontius Pilate) in both spoken word (extemporaneous) and song "Pilate's Song." Yes, he could sing also.
Even Pastor David Stoker's sermon (as well as his own candle-lighting) was interwoven amidst the story as he emphasized "forgiveness" and how Jesus demonstrated God's love by his actions, lending absolute credence to his words - yes, including the ultimate sacrifice, his own life.
Everyone in the sanctuary and the chapel congregation became involved in this play by being invited (masterfully cued by Partridge) to sing with the choir and soloists on three separate occasions, words appearing on the monitor. We couldn't miss a note. This "church service" was one of the finest musical performances and tributes to the life of Christ that I have ever witnessed or been a part of.
Congratulations to all the players and the production team at First Presbyterian who made this event possible. It was truly a moving, inspirational experience.
Barry Robertson
Napa