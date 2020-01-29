In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln begins by asking a question. Could any nation conceived as our nation was, dedicated to the ideals it valued, long endure?
Lincoln’s question is asked in the context of the Civil War. The threat we face today is born of division similar to that of the Civil War. Just as the North and South saw each other as enemies (brothers perhaps, but enemies nonetheless), we have divided ourselves along similar lines. Many consider those with different views not as political opponents, but as enemies.
A man I respect and consider a friend once disagreed with the assertion that “compromise” is a founding principle. He is correct. But if compromise is not a founding principle, then it must certainly be a necessary condition. Compromise is the foundation upon which founding principles must rest. Compromise continues to be a necessary condition.
The problem we face today is not the media, although the media contributes to our problems. The problem we face is not our elected officials, although some of them are contributors as well. The problem we face is not with the economy, domestic policy, foreign policy, terrorists, immigrants, global warming, global warming deniers or anti-vaccinators. The problem is not with flat earthers, UFO believers, Iran, Iraq, Syria, China, Russia or North Korea. The problem we face is internal. Our problem is “us”.
The media and our representatives are as they are because we are as we are. If we don’t change, they won’t change. They feed the cult of division. The language of division is on their lips, not because it is reasonable or rational, but because we want it; we demand it. We have problems not because of them, but because of us. We refuse to speak with our enemies because surrender, not compromise, is sought from enemies. We dig in and get ready for battle; a battle that cannot be won.
The answer to our root problem is simple. The answer is as simple as the 1980s campaign to stop drug use and addiction. The answer is to just say 'no'. But that didn’t work in the 1980s because the answer was not, and is not, the solution. The answer is a beginning point. The solution required more; it required a personal sacrifice. It was a sacrifice addicts and users were unable or unwilling to make.
Is there anything you believe to be so true or hold so sacred that it prevents you from talking out your differences with someone holding a different view? Is there anything so precious to you that you are intolerant of someone holding an opposing view? So intolerant you won’t consider, or even try to understand their point of view? Are you certain the way you see the world is the only correct way? Our refusal to talk and learn is how we create our enemies. Listening to the language of division is how we maintain enemies. We need to say no! But saying no is not enough; it isn’t the solution.
The solution is difficult. It is difficult because it takes personal effort; you personally must give up something. It takes re-thinking an uncompromising world view. It takes understanding other views. It takes a willingness to talk; a willingness to compromise rather than vilify. It means associating with, and talking with those holding different views.
If the solution is not implemented, we will fail just as the anti-drug campaign of the 1980s failed. If we fail, the country fails. 'Just say no' is a slogan, not a solution. The problem lies with us. Therefore, the solution must come from us. Each of us must make the effort to stop making enemies. We have political and philosophical opponents, not enemies.
You have free articles remaining.
Without compromise, some level of destruction is assured. The real harm we face will be that done to our system of government. If confidence in our government dies, the answer to Lincoln’s question will be clear. Too many of us already see the government as corrupt or inept.
These last words come from three American politicians. They do not come from the same political party. They do not even come from the same generation or century. But they are united on the core issue.
“Too often, we observe the unfolding drama along with the rest of the country, passively, all but saying, 'Someone should do something!' without seeming to realize that that someone is us.”
“In reading the lives of great men, I found that the first victory they won was over themselves ... self-discipline with all of them came first.”
“...when a people or family so divide, it never fails to be against themselves.”
What comes first for you? Self, or something bigger?
Richard Cannon
Napa