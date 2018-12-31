As Time opens a brand New Year
On this sweet Earth we share
We tenants of the Planet need
To show how much we care
For Mother Earth, for Humankind,
For every form of Life
Let's share a prayer for Peace, Good Health,
And Friendships, free of strife.
May Love and Music be our mode
To "...Sooth the savage beast..."
Please care for one another,
And Claim the Very Least.
May we dream of new tomorrows
And be glad for those we find
As we "...drink a cup of kindness yet
For Days of Auld Lang Syne..."
HAPPY NEW YEAR
2019
Denys and Betsy Michaud
Napa