As Time opens a brand New Year

On this sweet Earth we share

We tenants of the Planet need

To show how much we care

For Mother Earth, for Humankind,

For every form of Life

Let's share a prayer for Peace, Good Health,

And Friendships, free of strife.

May Love and Music be our mode

To "...Sooth the savage beast..."

Please care for one another,

And Claim the Very Least.

May we dream of new tomorrows

And be glad for those we find

As we "...drink a cup of kindness yet

For Days of Auld Lang Syne..."

HAPPY NEW YEAR

2019

Denys and Betsy Michaud

Napa

