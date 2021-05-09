A note to the Pacaso share owners

I listened carefully to your public comments made at the St. Helena City Council meeting. You sounded sincere in your desire to be a part of the St. Helena community. The only problem is that you have bought into a business model that will make that nearly impossible.

To be a part of a real community means forming bonds with neighbors. How can that come about when you are one of possibly dozens of strangers coming and going, with visits no longer than 14 days at a time, a few times a year?

And with the possibility of visits gifted by other share owners, and a cleaning crew who appears before each arrival, the number swells. And you, a Pacaso share owner, are viewed by your neighbors as only one in a sea of unfamiliar faces.

Our neighborhoods are our sanctuary. A place where we know our neighbors so well that we trust them with our keys, our pets, and even our children. With whom we share joy and sometimes sorrow, and whom are quick to lend a hand in times of crisis. And if we have learned anything in the last few years, it is that the ability to know and rely on our neighbors is the very thing that sustains our community through thick and thin.

So, to the Pacaso share owner: